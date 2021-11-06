MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was detained after he shot at another man and followed him home after a car accident Saturday afternoon, police said.

The car accident occurred at Loving Hands Cleaning Carpet Company at 4457 Longtree Avenue.

Police said the man told them he left the scene after Taylor showed him his gun because he knew Taylor was upset about the accident. Taylor shot at him as he was driving away and followed him home.

While the men were outside talking, deputies showed up and took the suspect into custody.

Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault. He is expected in court on Monday.