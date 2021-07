MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old man in South Memphis earlier this month.

Norman Lott was found by police in the 1200 block of South Bellevue on July 1. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kourtney Walton on charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of theft.

They asked anyone with information on Walton to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.