MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis Police are trying to solve a series of business burglaries where thieves are smashing glass and breaking down doors.

One of those break-ins happened at No Limit Smoke Shop on Stage Road where owner Moaeen Zandani is beside himself.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “We just opened up two weeks ago, just starting a business and stuff and this is already happening. It’s crazy.”

He said the crooks pried open the door in the middle of the night and were in and out in minutes. He says they took $1,000 worth of cigars and hookah material along with $500 in cash from the register.

“I have a family,” Zandani said. “I’ve been saving up for a long time to open up a dream, business dreams.”

That break-in is one of at least four in recent days including one where thieves drove through the front of Hibbets Sports on Shelby Drive. In another incident, thieves tied a chain to the front of Toarmina Grocery on Chelsea and used a car to yank open the door.

Investigators haven’t said if any of the break-ins are connected and, so far, no arrests have been made. Fortunately, each incident was caught on video and Zandani hopes those videos will help police track down the burglars.

“I hope they do catch them and they should pay the price for what they did and all these businesses and people and stuff like this,” he said. “You don’t have nothing else to do but go around terrorizing people and businesses? It’s really, get a job or something, you know?”

If you know anything about these break-ins, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.