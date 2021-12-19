MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a car crash at Overton Park on December 19 after detectives responded to Dodge Challenger that left the road.

Memphis Police responded to crash Sunday morning when someone driving a gray Dodge Challenger lost control and eventually came to a halt outside the Memphis Zoo entrance.

It appears that the Challenger left the road, went between trees and over the walking trail before stopping. Parts of the vehicle were found scattered in the street, and the car itself had to be towed away.



Police said one person was detained but did not say if anyone was facing charges.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.