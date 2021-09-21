Police investigate two armed carjackings on Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are searching for the men responsible for two armed carjackings on Mud Island this weekend.

Although police haven’t said whether the carjackings are connected, the suspects in both concealed their faces and carried similar weapons.

Saturday around 7:20 a.m., a woman said she had parked in one of the Greenbelt Park parking lots when two men in a gray SUV blocked her in.

The victim said that one of the men got out and pointed what appeared to be a black rifle with holes in it before demanding the keys to the victim’s BMW.

The suspect drove off in the victim’s car followed by the other suspect in the gray SUV.

Sunday around 10:30 a.m., a man said he was carjacked by two men while washing his rental car in the Riverset apartments.

He said the men were driving a white Dodge Journey with a covered license plate and that they pointed an assault-style rifle at his chest before driving off in his car.

The rental car was later recovered parked behind a house in North Memphis.

The first victim’s car was recovered on a street in North Memphis.

Police say the gray SUV the suspects had initially been driving had been reported stolen in Midtown just minutes before the Greenbelt carjacking.

No arrests have been made.

“I wouldn’t think that Harbor Town, kind of what I’d call probably one of the premier places in the city to live, you’d have that kind of violence,” said greenbelt visitor Quincey Young.