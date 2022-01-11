MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released images of the alleged suspect and getaway car in last month’s homicide of a woman at Walgreens.

Juanita Washington, 60, who is also the head administrator of L.Y.E Academy, was shot outside a Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins in broad daylight on Dec. 29.

Surveillance from the store captured the suspect in a white Chevrolet van pulling up next to the woman’s car and firing multiple shots at her through the driver side of her vehicle.

Police said the Chevrolet van was found later that evening, but they still haven’t located the male suspect.





Source: MPD

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.