MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released photos of a woman they said is a person of interest in the Oak Court Mall shooting that claimed the life of Jayson Hill on November 20.

According to Memphis Police, Hill was shot in the south parking lot and transported to Regional One hospital. Hill did not survive his injuries.



MPD said those responsible were driving a silver vehicle, possible a Chevy Malibu.



No arrests have been made in this case, and Memphis Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528 CASH or submit a tip to their website.