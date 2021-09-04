Police, family search for killer after man shot to death in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police and family members are looking for a killer after a man died following a shooting in Frayser.

Memphis Police said Clovis Hodge Jr. was shot Wednesday in the 3200 block of Benjestown Road. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police haven’t confirmed many details about the killing, but the victim’s wife, Jana Hodge, said in a message to WREG that her husband had been shot in the back of the head in a senseless road rage incident. She said she was on the phone with him when it happened.

She said Hodge was an electrician who was working on rental houses in Frayser. He leaves behind three children.

Hodge “spent every day in Frayser fixing problems for the residents while spreading the love of Jesus. That same neighborhood took his life,” Jana Hodge wrote.

Police haven’t made any arrests, but said their investigation is ongoing. They asked anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.