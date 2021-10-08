Police said they made a drug bust yesterday along I-40 in Fayette county. Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over a Ford Explorer and said they “developed reasonable suspicion” the driver was involved in criminal activity.





A police dog was sent in to sniff the vehicle and it hit on a car battery that appeared to be tampered with. Agents opened the battery and found what they described as a lethal mix of heroin and fentanyl.

The agency said the seized drugs amounted to about 11 pounds with street value of more than half a million dollars. It said just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose, meaning the seized shipment is enough to kill more than 2 and a half million people.



The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody and booked into the Fayette county jail. She’s identified as Bereniz Cavazo of Texas. The drug task force believes she was transporting the drugs from Mercedes, Texas, to Ohio.





It was just yesterday Memphis Police warned that deaths from fentanyl are on the rise. MPD said the drug is being found in counterfeit Oxycodone and Percocet pills that are being sold on the street.

The department said fentanyl is also being sold in power form. They encouraged anyone who thinks they may be overdosing to call 911.