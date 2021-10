MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon on Sycamore View and Interstate 40. Police said that they found one person inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



Police said they were pronounced dead on the scene. They also said that shooting happened at undetermined location.



Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.