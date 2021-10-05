MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a driver running from Arkansas State Police crashed his car along the I-40 bridge in Memphis Tuesday morning.

Officers from the North Main Street precinct responded after the driver flipped his car and hit the median wall near the Cook Convention Center.

A spokesperson for Arkansas State Police would not say where the chase began but said their trooper terminated his pursuit of the driver at least two or three minutes before the vehicle entered Memphis.

MPD said Arkansas State Police issued the driver a citation for fleeing, reckless driving, no driver’s license or state registration.

Memphis police said their officers took the passenger in the overturned car into custody for felony warrants.

MPD has not said what those warrants are about or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The wreck backed up traffic on eastbound I-40 on the bridge for about half an hour.