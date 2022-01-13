MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars facing several charges after a police chase that ended at a South Memphis school Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they tried to stop Drevion Wallace after he ran a red light while driving northbound on Danny Thomas Boulevard.

They say Wallace drove down South Lauderdale, ran several stop signs, drove recklessly past Booker T. Washington Middle and High School while several students were outside.

Then Wallace bailed out of the car behind the school, pulled a gun from his waistband, and threw it on some stairs outside the school.

Police eventually caught up to him and took him into custody. Officers say they also found marijuana in his car.

It happened just before 5 p.m. so there weren’t many kids around but police say they were still out there waiting for rides.

The principal of the school and parents just learned about what happened on Thursday. Parents say they are thankful it didn’t happen earlier when school was letting out.

Wallace was charged with carrying a firearm on school property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 14.