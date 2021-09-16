Police charge man with second degree murder after Yale Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police, a man has been arrested on second degree murder charges after a shooting on Yale Road at an auto parts store turned fatal. Police said that Jemarius Jones has been arrested in connection to the death of Darryl Jenkins.



Jenkins was killed earlier this week after suffering a gunshot wound outside his workplace. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

After canvassing the area, police said they reviewed surveillance video and found three men who had previously been seen in the area around the same time as the shooting.

Police said that after shooting Jenkins, Jones walked east through a shopping center parking lot, firing several shots and dropping a cell phone in that parking lot. Memphis Police said the phone was sent to CSI for processing.

After executing a search warrant of his home, police said they recovered a pair of shoes that Jones was seen carrying during the time of the shooting.



Jones was picked up by Memphis Police after an officer recognized him from surveillance footage. Bond information has not been posted yet.



