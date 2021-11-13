MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the public’s help after a tax preparation business was robbed and the incident was recorded on camera.

Memphis Police said the incident occurred around midnight on November 12 off the 4500 block of Millbranch Road.



Police said the suspect used a brick to smash the front glass door of the I Love Taxes tax prep business. Police said after the suspect threw a brick through the door, he made off with two 50″ televisions valued at over $1,000.

MPD asks if you know anything, you should contact CrimeStoppers at 901 528 – CASH or submit a tip online to CrimeStoppers.