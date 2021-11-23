MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the community demands answers regarding the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Chief CJ Davis tells citizens not rely on social media for answers.



It’s been nearly a week since the rising star as shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Nov. 17 in South Memphis.

As the memorial grows so do the calls for justice in Young Dolph’s death.

Memphis Police are still searching for the wanted shooters nearly a week later.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis spoke about concerns regarding safety in the days following the death of rapper Young Dolph.



“If we felt like the community was at risk right now, we would’ve taken some additional actions,” Chief CJ Davis said.

Police have since released images of the shooters and getaway vehicle.



The white Mercedes has been the talk of social media after officers were seen towing one matching the same description from the driveway of an abandoned home off Bradley Street in Orange Mound.



Police have not confirmed if it’s the car connected to Dolph’s murder, but Chief Davis had this to said about the speculation.



“Right now, I think the community needs to understand that social media is fueling with a number of rumors and innuendo not just about this investigation but various other investigations,” she said.



One of those investigations has branched out to Covington where police said the Mercedes used in the death of Young Dolph is connected to a deadly shooting there earlier this month.



Police said due to the circumstances and other agencies involved there are additional resources dedicated to this case.



“Trust that we are working on this case and we don’t really have any updated information that we can share right now,” Chief CJ Davis said.



Police are asking the public for patience and calm in the meantime.



“We are always concerned about the public and we want them to know that we believe the community is safe when it relates to this particular case,” Chief CJ Davis said.

Police ask you call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online with any information, even something you think may be insignificant.