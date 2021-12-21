MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted with murder charges after allegedly supplying drugs to three people that died from fentanyl overdoses, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

According to the press release, Timothy Dunner, 39, is being charged with one count of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He reportedly provided a 20-year-old woman with fentanyl on May 19. She was later found dead at her home in Bartlett with the cause of death being acute ethanol and fentanyl intoxication.

Hunter Logan, 30, is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of sale of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to Bartlett Police Department, Logan provided fentanyl to a 30-year-old man who was found dead at his home in Bartlett from a fentanyl overdose on April 12. A Cordova man was also found dead in his home from a reported fentanyl overdose on Aug. 2.

The investigations were conducted by the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit and by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.