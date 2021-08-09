Perseid Meteor Shower 2021: An-out-of this world show starts Aug. 11-13

(Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA viaGetty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s summertime. That means sunshine, outside activities and time for stargazing. This August 11-13, people all around the globe will be able to see the annual Perseid Meteor shower.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is often considered the best meteor shower of the year, and it’s happening soon.

There is no special equipment required to view this cosmic phenomenon. No telescope is required, but clear skies are a must. According to NASA, the peak meteor count could be up to 100 meteors per hour. Most will see at least 40 meteors.

With bright tails and at incredible speeds, these meteors can be seen every year during July and August. They are particularly visible during the late night and early morning hours in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to NASA, these pieces of space debris came from comet 109P/ Swift-Tuttle. The comet in question was first discovered by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in 1862. The nucleus of the comet is about 16 miles across.

These showers will end on August 24, but before the month is over, we will see a Sturgeon Moon rise on August 21.

