MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There is help for apartments like Peppertree that want to provide a safe home for tenants.

Since 2013, Safeways has been giving guidance to apartments all across the city.

Janine Heiner, the former director of Safeways, talked with WREG in September and said TESCO, the company managing Peppertree, started the Safeways programs in 2015 and made some improvements to lighting and signage, but didn’t do everything needed to become certified and stopped the process.

“Data has proven at our apartments that are certified, criminals don’t want to try and commit crimes there,” Heiner said. “While TESCO was trying very earnestly to attain Safeway certification, it was like throwing money after money after money into like a bottom less pit.”

We were told this opening is one of the examples of what kept Peppertree from getting Safeway certification. They couldn’t keep this gate up to keep people from entering the property. They would put one up and someone would take it down.

But on Tuesday we did notice armed security now sitting at the gate.



Peppertree’s attorney Alexander Wharton had this to say when we asked about Peppertree and Safeways.

“Safeways says Peppertree is not with them anymore. That is not true. They are in a private contract with Safeways. The certification is much different,” he said. “We talk about foliage issues, we talk about lighting issues. Things that have been addressed in the last 3 to 6 months. They have programs where they allow churches to come in. They have a neighborhood association.”



WREG went back to Safeway to find out the apartment’s status. They said Peppertree is still not taking part in the full program like they told us in September.

“We are now working with the property in a very limited capacity, just to make sure that they get all the police calls for service, they know when police are dispatched to the property, where and why 3:04 so we can try to determine which people on the property are causing problems,” Heiner said.

Safeways visits Peppertree quarterly, offering advice to reduce crime but Peppertree can accept or ignore it. We were told that they haven’t agreed to do anything.

“It is sad that this is what it has come to. But I feel that every effort has been made to try to get things to improve at Peppertree and without a significant financial infusion, I just don’t see how it can be done at this point,” Heiner said.



