Pepper Tree apartments catch fire, three buildings burned and multiple apartments damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Tuesday night at the Pepper Tree apartments in South Memphis. That fire burned for hours, and it is still smoldering into the morning.



A resident captured video of the fire and shared it with us. You can see the flames leaping from one of the buildings.



The fire eventually spread to two more buildings. One woman, age 56, had to jump from a second-floor balcony and broke her ankle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.



We spoke to that woman’s daughter at the scene. She says this is just the latest scare her mother has been through while living here.



The daughter showed us photos of bullets holes in her mom’s apartment from gun violence just a week ago. Unfortunately, this is a common problem at these apartments. The daughter says the family is fed up with the Pepper Tree apartments.



Multiple units in three different buildings were damaged by this fire. Firefighters will be out here until they are sure those flames are extinguished.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.