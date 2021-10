MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in east Shelby County Friday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Macon Road & Breezy Valley Drive.

SCSO says the victim who was in his early 50s, was taken to Baptist East where he was later pronounced dead.

SCSO did not provide information on a possible suspect.