MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in DeSoto County, Mississippi on July 4, state police said.

Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, Mississippi was walking northbound in the southbound lane on Highway 61 around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

An unknown vehicle hit him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.