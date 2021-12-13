MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested Saturday after she stole a car at a gas station, police say.

Police said the victim was pumping gas in her Chevrolet Camaro at Valero Gas Station located on the 1700 block of S. White Station Road in East Memphis when an SUV pulled behind her. A woman got out of the SUV and jumped into the driver’s seat of the Camaro.

Another woman was sitting on the front passenger side of the Camaro when Jaimey Delvridge, 44, got into the vehicle and snatched the car keys from the her lap.

According to police, the passenger was able to wrestle with Delvridge to get the keys back, but the suspect pushed her and grabbed the keys from her.

The passenger then got out of the vehicle, and Delvridge fled the scene in the Camaro.

MPD found the Camaro soon after. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, Delvridge sped off.

Memphis Police Air Unit located Delvridge driving Camaro again on the 5400 block of Raleigh Lagrange in Northeast Memphis. She was arrested and taken into custody.

Delvridge is being charged with with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest, and reckless driving.