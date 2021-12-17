MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September.

Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

The incident occurred on the 4800 block of Applestone Cove in Whitehaven during a small party among family members. Witnesses said Littlejohn pulled a gun out and shot her husband, Kantrell Littlejohn, in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Evanny Littlejohn is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.