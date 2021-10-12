PARKIN, Ark. — A Parkin police officer was arrested on Monday after was accused of allowing inmates to buy beer and cigarettes from a local gas station.

Police officer Darrell Crowder, 49, went to the Cross County Detention Center to take two inmates to court on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Cross County Sheriff David West said instead of taking them to jail once court was over, Crowder took them to one of the inmates family’s residence and allowed one of them to get money from a family member.

Afterwards, he took both inmates to the gas station and let one of them go inside to buy beer, cigarettes, and tobacco. Crowder allowed both inmates to drink and smoke in the car before he took them back to jail.

The inmates went into the store in full jail uniform and handcuffs.

It was all fun and games until the Cross County Sheriff’s Office completed the investigation and arrested Crowder four days later. He has been charged with furnishing prohibited articles, and impairing operations of vital public facility.