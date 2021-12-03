MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 2300 block of Park Avenue where two men had been shot on Friday night.

Police said that one of the men was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other was transported in non-critical condition.



MPD does not have suspect information available at this time. Police said that this is an ongoing investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

