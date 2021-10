MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. at 3634 Park Ave Wednesday.

Police say one male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman has been detained.

There is no further information at this time.

At 6:05 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 3634 Park Ave. One male shooting victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have one female detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 14, 2021

This is a developing story.