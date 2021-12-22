MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after they took police on a high speed chase with their two children in the car in Hickory Hill.

Police said they saw a Kia Rio run through a stop light at I-385 and Hickory Hill on Monday and attempted to stop it, but driver Dillion Yates refused.

While Yates was trying to leave the area, he hit a police car and proceeded to flee.

Yates continued to lead police on a chase down Kirby Parkway until he crashed and flipped over.

Latoya Jones and her two children, ages four and seven months, were also present in the vehicle.

Yates and Jones were taken into custody.

Jones told officers that the Kia Rio belonged to her and that she told Yates to keep driving because they didn’t do anything wrong.

Both Jones and Yates were charged with two count of child abuse and neglect.

Yates was additionally charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault.