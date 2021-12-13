MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were sentenced to prison for carjacking and using a firearm during a crime, U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said.

Last year on February 26, the victim drove her 2017 BMW 330 to Gateway Tires in Memphis for repairs. As the victim was leaving, Jaquarious Douglas, 22, approached the car, pointed a gun at the victim and told her to get out of the car.

According to a press release, Douglas drove off in the BMW. Ramone Ervin, 21, followed Douglas in a black Infiniti.

When police arrived, they found video surveillance from Gateway Tires that showed the carjacking and Douglas getting out of the Infiniti. Officers located both cars an hour later, and the suspects led police on a chase. Ervin wrecked the Infiniti and was arrested by officers. He also admitted to being involved in the carjacking.

Douglas was able to get away from police during the chase in the victim’s BMW but was later found and arrested.

Douglas was sentenced to 130 months, or almost 11 years, in prison without parole and three years of probation. Ervin was sentenced to 125 months in prison without parole and three years of probation.