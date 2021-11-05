MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tunica County Sheriff’s deputies say two men face burglary charges after being caught red-handed with a truck full of burglary tools and stolen items.

Bradley David Moore and Anthony James Cuneo were arrested after their red pickup truck was pulled over near Church Road in DeSoto County.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said their officers responded to a business burglary Wednesday and followed the suspects into DeSoto County, where they were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not said what business was hit but said they recovered some of the property taken from that business inside their vehicle, along with a number of burglar tools.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the two men and their truck that was packed with trash cans, wires, pipes, and various tools.

Among the items pictured was some lawn equipment.

TCSO said they were assisted by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office and Walls Police Department in making the arrests.

The sheriff’s office has not said if Moore and Cuneo are suspected of any other burglaries in Tunica County or the Mid-South.

They were charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.