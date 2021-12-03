OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — A woman has been charged after Oxford Police Department were called to the scene of an unresponsive child on September 15. Autopsy reports later revealed that the child died from fentanyl toxicity.

Oxford Police have issued an arrest warrant for Ebonee White on manslaughter charges (culpable negligence for the mother) and she was taken into custody on December 2.



Oxford Police said that White is being held on a $100,000 bond.

WREG will update this page as more details become available.