MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fayette County Emergency Management Authority is warning drivers that an overturned tractor trailer on the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 is causing traffic to back up along the highway.



Fayette EMA said that exit 28 is currently closed and they have advised drivers to avoid the area. Fayette EMA suggested taking exit 25 and taking Highway 70 or 64 as an alternative.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction