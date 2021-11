MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An overturned tractor trailer has caused Memphis police to shut down all Eastbound lanes of traffic on I 40 East.

The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

🚨UPDATE: Overturned tractor trailer on I-40E @ I-240 Midtown in the curve. I-40E being detoured off I-40 onto I-240 Midtown SB. pic.twitter.com/EHrHdIAMMJ — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 12, 2021