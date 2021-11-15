MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Police Department hosted their annual Groceries or Gas for Guns event over the weekend and collected more than 130 firearms.

The gun buyback event was hosted at the Hickory Ridge Mall Saturday morning. According to MPD’s Twitter, they recovered a total of 138 firearms.

“It’s going to take everybody coming together to do their part in order to create a safer Memphis,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

Those looking to get rid of unwanted weapons pulled up and dropped them off anonymously with no questions asked.

As incentive, $50 Kroger gift cards were given for each gun handed over, with a max of three per person. For assault rifles, $100 Kroger Gift cards were given.

“If we can save one life it’s worth being out here,” Davis said.

Ammunition was also collected during the event.