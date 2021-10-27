MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a gas station off Lamar and Bellevue early Wednesday morning and found two vehicles riddled with bullets.



According to police, three people were shot and transported to Regional One Hospital. One person is in critical condition, and the other two are non-critical.



When our photographer arrived on scene, there were two cars at this gas station with bullet damage.

A black car, which was still attached to the fuel pump, had one of its windows shot out.



The rear window of the Chevy HHR behind it was also shot out.

MPD has roped off the gas station and surrounding street. Officers are also blocking traffic.



Over 100 shell casings were seen on the ground along Bellevue, and officers are still counting into the early morning.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.