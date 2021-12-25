MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Orange Mound left one person dead on Christmas morning.

Police said the victim was 12 years old, and inside a house playing video games when he was shot.



Police said he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Haynes Street at 2:26 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no information on a suspect and are asking for information. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.