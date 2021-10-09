MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sound of music and laughter is what could be heard in Orange Mound during the Orange Mound in October event on Saturday.

It was a day of fun at the park along Carnes Avenue. The community event had something for everyone, including a basketball tournament, a talent show, giveaways, and job opportunities.

Angela Barksdale, the organizer of the event, said this was needed now more than ever. This community is feeling the impact of everything from COVID to crime like many others.

“It has been a tough year for many, including those here in Orange Mound,” Barksdale said. “It’s going to be interesting today because this is bringing the community back together.”

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament kicked off the festivities.

There were trophies to be won and bragging rights for the many men and one woman ready to go head to head in the name of fun.

There were also vendors, food trucks, and other activities for the kids — that goes for the little ones with two legs or four. Everyone was invited to come-out to enjoy this community-wide collaboration.

“Bring your blanket, your lawn chair, your momma, your daddy, your sister, your brother, your cousin, your dog, whoever,” Barksdale said. “Aunties, uncles…everybody.”

There really is a lot of talent here in Orange Mound with today showcasing just that. It just goes to show anything is possible when a community is united.

Ms. Barksdale says she is hopeful that Orange Mound in October will become an annual event that will grow in size every year.