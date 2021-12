SENATOBIA, Miss.– A Mississippi man is recovering Monday night after he was shot at a Senatobia tobacco store.

According to Senatobia Police, the man was shot in the leg at the Tobacco Superstore on Highway 51 around 4:47 p.m. He was transported to the hospital for his injury.

Police say the Tate County Sheriff Office has located the suspect’s vehicle and they are working on identifying the suspect.

