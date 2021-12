MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person has reportedly been shot at a home in the Orange Mound area of East Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call on the 1100 block of Robinhood Lane around 1:30 p.m near Sherwood Elementary School. According to SCS Media Relations, the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown that has since been lifted.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.