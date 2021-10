SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting that occurred at the 5000 block of Blacksmith Dr. in Northwest Shelby County.

One person was sent to Regional One in critical condition. According to SCSO, the victim has been pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

Update: The person transported to ROH has now been pronounced deceased. A homicide investigation is ongoing. If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/GdeU3xjcNL — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 10, 2021

