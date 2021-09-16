One person killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting in North Memphis has left one person dead Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on North Trezevant near Sanders Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the shooting started as an argument between the victim and the suspect.

Police have not released details on the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

