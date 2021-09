MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 am on Friday morning in South Memphis. Police said they found one person dead from apparent gunshot wounds.



MPD said that someone was killed inside a vehicle off Person and Ely. They have not released specific details on the deceased yet.



Memphis Police have said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Person and Ely. One male victim was located inside of his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Prelim info indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument at another location with a known male suspect. No arrests at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 17, 2021

WREG will update as more information becomes available.