DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Desoto County authorities said one person is in custody after a suspect was spotted with stolen car tags, leading to a foot chase, vehicle chase and eventual car crash.



The sheriff’s office said that an officer on Monday morning noticed an apparently disabled vehicle with stolen tags on the side of the road off Interstate 55 South near Pleasant Hill Road. The officer approached anyway.

At the scene, authorities said that one person was trying to change a tire on the vehicle, Maurice Johnson. When a deputy approached Johnson, he ran.



Desoto Police said that when the deputy caught up with Johnson, he was uncooperative. According to police, the deputy tased Johnson, but he still refused to cooperate.



Authorities said Johnson attempted to grab the deputy’s gun, but was unsuccessful. According to Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson ran back to the vehicle after being repeatedly told to show his hands and step out of the vehicle.

DCSD said that Johnson refused to comply and grabbed what appeared to be a gun from under a seat. Then, Johnson tried to escape in the vehicle, but the car crashed near Highway 51 and Turman minutes later.



Police said that Johnson was taken into custody and no one was injured in the process.



According to police, Johnson is facing multiple charges from this incident. In addition, police said he is facing an aggravated assault charge from Memphis and several warrants from Southaven.