MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fire called late Sunday night near the 3000 block of Madeline. According to police, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and one man was detained.

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2021





