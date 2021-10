MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning. They found one woman injured and she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



Police said the suspect is known, but fled the scene in a silver Dodge charger.

At 5:20 am, officers responded to a shooting at 4245 Barr. One injured female was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

The known female suspect fled the scene in a silver Dodge Charger.

No arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 1, 2021

