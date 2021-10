MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Monday night of a triple car crash at Summer and Sycamore view where one victim was partially ejected from their vehicle.

Police say one male was sent to Regional One Health in critical condition while two other males were transported in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

