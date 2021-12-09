MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the six suspects involved in two City Gear burglaries in the Frayser neighborhood has been arrested, police say.

Infiniti used in second City Gear burglary

MPD were searching for a lime green Infiniti that was used as a getaway car during the second burglary that happened on Dec. 7. Police conducted a traffic stop that same night around midnight on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Whitaker Drive.

Daniel Grayer and Darnell Grayer were inside of the car wearing the same clothing as the individuals involved on the City Gear surveillance video.

Officers later obtained a search warrant for Darnell Grayer on the 700 block of Porter Street when they found clothing and shoes that matched the description of the merchandise that was stolen from the store. Darnell Grayer was arrested and placed in custody.

He also admitted he was involved in the burglaries along with his brother, Daniel Grayer. No other arrests have been made at this time.