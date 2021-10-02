MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly found dead in a house fire in Tipton County Saturday morning.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a home on Patricia Lane in Drummonds. First responders, including the Tipton County, Munford and Atoka fire departments, made the scene at around 2:25 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says while fighting the fire, first responders found a body inside of the home. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division made the scene, as well as agents with the Bomb and Arson division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to sheriff’s office, the victim’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Memphis to determine the identity and cause of death.

“Any loss of life is tragic and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased” Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a statement released Saturday. “We are in the early stages of the investigation and will work to determine where the fire began and how. I would like to thank all the different agencies that responded to assist us with this investigation.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300.

You can also call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300 and the sheriff’s office tip line at 901-475-3307.

The sheriff’s office says you can email tips at sheriff@tiptonco.com.