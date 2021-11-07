MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Southwest Memphis is under investigation after a person was shot in the 3000 block of Ford Road just before 2:30 pm on Sunday.



Investigators are continuing to question witnesses. Memphis Police have spent the last few hours on the scene interviewing people about a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Witnesses tells us that they heard multiple gunshots. Then, moments later, a person was laying on the ground.



Police say the victim didn’t survive his injuries.



While on the scene WREG did notice that MPD was questioning a person inside of a squad car.



At one point, dozens of community members began to gather near the scene. At times, there were emotional outburst as loved ones reacted to news of the shooting.

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument he had with a man he knew. Officers have that man in custody.



If you know anything, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or visit their website.

