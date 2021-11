MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Saturday night and found one man dead off the 4000 block of Showcase Boulevard and South Perkins.

Police said that the suspects were in a white sedan, and that no arrests have been made at this time.



If you know anything in this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

On 10/30 at 11:26 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4725 Showcase Blvd. One male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect(s) occupied a white sedan.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2021

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.