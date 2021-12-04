MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian who had been fatally struck in a hit and run off Elvis Presley the evening of December 3.



MPD said that the man was crossing the street when a silver or gray color car hit him and kept driving. Police said that the driver never attempted to render aid and drove away southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard.



Police said that the vehicle may have taken damage to its driver side mirror and headlight.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is now an active investigation.



If you know anything you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.